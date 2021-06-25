Malaika Arora wishes Karisma Kapoor on birthday; Shares a throwback photo ft Kareena Kapoor, Amrita and them

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are old friends and on her friend’s birthday, Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Karisma.

and her sister Amrita Arora, are very close friends with Karisma Kapoor and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma celebrates her 47th birthday on Friday and her BFF Malaika Arora wished her on social media. Taking to her Instagram, Malaika shared a picture of all four of them in a chic look, all looking classy in black dresses. Along with the picture, Malaika wrote, “It’s our lals/lola/lalva birthday…. happy birthday darling @therealkarismakapoor”. Malika shared one more picture with the girl gang and wrote, “Love you lolo….eternally graceful n beautiful @therealkarismakapoor”.

Amrita was seen celebrating Karisma's birthday at Kareena’s house on Thursday night. She shared a photo of their celebration on Instagram. Amrita uploaded a lovely photo with Karisma and Kareena, and wrote the caption, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove love you”. The birthday started with a grand celebration last night, which we can see on their respective Instagram. All four gorgeous ladies were clad in amazing outfits.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s throwback picture for Karisma Kapoor-

The birthday girl received a special birthday greeting from sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena shared a montage of their pictures and videos together and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo”. In another birthday post Bebo wrote, “Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe”.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

