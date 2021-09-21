Malaika Arora wishes ‘most stunning & beautiful’ Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; SEE PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older today. The wishes for the gorgeous actress have been pouring in from all sides. Though she is not in the town, this has not stopped her friends from wishing her. Celebrities also took to their social handles and wished her on this special day. Well, the actress along with , Taimur, and Jeh has gone for a vacation to an undisclosed destination to celebrate the day. Meanwhile, her close friend Malika Arora took to her social handle and wished the actress

Malaika also shared a picture with the wish and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing n shinning Love You.” She also shared three hearts. In the picture, Kareena is sitting and posing with the candles in front of her. Earlier, also wished the actress and shared an old picture. In the selfie, both can be seen pouting and posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Karan wished Bebo and wrote, "We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much."

also wished the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.” She has shared three pictures of the actress.

See the screenshot here:

Coming back to Kareena’s vacation, she has been sharing a lot of pictures on her handle. Recently she shared a photograph in which we can see the glowing moonlight reflecting on the clear surface of the water. Sharing the photo, an ecstatic she wrote, “Uff kya raat Aayi hai”.

