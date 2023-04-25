Malaika Arora won’t make the mistake of asking Arjun Kapoor to cook; Here’s Why

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for some time now and the couple is one of the most adorable lovebirds in Bollywood. Although they have faced trolling and criticism from haters for their age difference, the two never made a big deal about it and didn’t let it affect their relationship. The much-in-love couple make headlines owing to their fashion statements and mutual respect and occasional PDA.

Malaika Arora loves cooking for Arjun Kapoor

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Malaika Arora shared that she enjoys cooking for Arjun Kapoor. When she was asked if she ever cooks for him, she promptly replied, “I cook for Arjun all the time.” She also revealed that Arjun Kapoor cannot cook and said, “I won’t make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can’t cook, why would I ask somebody to cook, it’s a little silly. He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook? I’m happy cooking and that’s fine. We both don’t need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook, that’s most important.”

Malaika’s love for cooking is no secret. The actress who maintains a strong fitness game often takes to her social media to share healthy recipes with her fans. During the lockdown when everyone was stuck indoors, Malaika regularly posted photos and videos of her culinary experiments.

When Malaika talked about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

We had earlier reported that Malaika believes in the institution of marriage, love, and companionship. The actress who ended her 19 years long marriage with actor Arbaaz Khan, shared that she wants to take her relationship with Arjun to the next level. She said, "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

