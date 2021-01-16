  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora 'works on her tan' as she chills with pet Casper on weekend, heads for yoga later; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora took to social media to share sunkissed photos as she began her Saturday morning. Later, she was snapped by the paparazzi at her yoga class.
20681 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora 'works on her tan' as she chills with pet Casper on weekend, heads for yoga later; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The weekend seemed to have kicked off for Malaika Arora on a sunny note as the gorgeous star spent a sun-soaked morning with her pet Casper. Malaika often drops glimpses of her weekend on social media and keeps fans entertained with it. From sharing photos with her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan to ones with her sister Amrita Arora or beau Arjun Kapoor, fans get to see her shenanigans via her social media handle and today, she shared cute photos with her pet and later headed to workout at her yoga class. 

Photos of Malaika from her yoga class also came in and the diva managed to make heads turn with her sporty look for a workout. Malaika was snapped post her yoga session at the studio. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a grey tee with black jogger shorts. With it, she is seen sporting white sneakers and a black mask. She maintained her distance from the paparazzi as she came out of the studio and walked towards her car. She obliged them with photos and then headed home. 

Take a look at photos:

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, the internet has been seeing Malaika at Kareena's house. A few days back, Malaika along with Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Karisma Kapoor headed over to Kareena's house to celebrate her move to a new abode. Photos from their night in at Kareena's place went viral on social media. Prior to that, Malaika rang in the New Year 2021 with Arjun in Goa. Along with him, Malaika was joined by her family members at Amrita's new place in Goa. 

Also Read|Malaika Arora ditches her Sunday pyjamas and goes all glam in white and gold as she shares a stunning photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral BhayaniMalaika Arora Instagram

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor teases girlfriend Malaika Arora as he credits her for a dreamy click & netizens loves it; PHOTO
Malaika Arora reveals bonding with sister Amrita over THIS during Goa vacay; Was Arjun Kapoor behind the lens?
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins yet another week on a fit note as she heads to the gym in black shorts & grey tee
Malaika Arora shows us how an 'easy peasy breezy' weekend should look like and the internet agrees; PHOTO
Malaika Arora wishes her 'kameeni' Farah Khan on birthday with reminder: Making me dance to your tune since 98
Malaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See Pic