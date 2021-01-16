Malaika Arora 'works on her tan' as she chills with pet Casper on weekend, heads for yoga later; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora took to social media to share sunkissed photos as she began her Saturday morning. Later, she was snapped by the paparazzi at her yoga class.

The weekend seemed to have kicked off for on a sunny note as the gorgeous star spent a sun-soaked morning with her pet Casper. Malaika often drops glimpses of her weekend on social media and keeps fans entertained with it. From sharing photos with her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan to ones with her sister Amrita Arora or beau , fans get to see her shenanigans via her social media handle and today, she shared cute photos with her pet and later headed to workout at her yoga class.

Photos of Malaika from her yoga class also came in and the diva managed to make heads turn with her sporty look for a workout. Malaika was snapped post her yoga session at the studio. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a grey tee with black jogger shorts. With it, she is seen sporting white sneakers and a black mask. She maintained her distance from the paparazzi as she came out of the studio and walked towards her car. She obliged them with photos and then headed home.

Take a look at photos:

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, the internet has been seeing Malaika at Kareena's house. A few days back, Malaika along with Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Karisma Kapoor headed over to Kareena's house to celebrate her move to a new abode. Photos from their night in at Kareena's place went viral on social media. Prior to that, Malaika rang in the New Year 2021 with Arjun in Goa. Along with him, Malaika was joined by her family members at Amrita's new place in Goa.

Also Read|Malaika Arora ditches her Sunday pyjamas and goes all glam in white and gold as she shares a stunning photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×