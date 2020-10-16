  1. Home
Malaika Arora is a 'yogini' reveals Amrita Arora as she shares proof of her sister's latest addiction; See Pic

Malaika Arora's love for fitness is known to all. However, recently, her sister Amrita Arora took to social media to share a photo of the diva and her latest obsession to prove the same.
27574 reads Mumbai
Actor Malaika Arora is among the stars who is known to be a style icon for many. The gorgeous star always manages to leave fans in awe of her looks and style. Every time Malaika steps out for an event on the red carpet, her style sends fans into a frenzy. The star is extremely particular about her fitness regimen and does not go a day without her workout. From gymming to yoga to Pilates, Malaika does it all to keep herself fit. And now, her sister Amrita Arora has revealed her latest addiction and it has a fitness connection. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Amrita dropped a photo of her sister's latest obsession. In the photo, we could see Malaika nailing a yoga asana while sitting on her yoga mat. The gorgeous star could be seen perfectly performing the asana and sister Amrita captured her in the frame. Alongside Malaika's mat, another blue mat was kept. Seeing her sister perform the asana perfectly, Amrita could not resist calling her a 'yogini.' 

She shared the photo and wrote, "mat addiction...#yogini @malaikaaroraofficial." Well, surely the Arora sisters share a common love for fitness and during the pre-COVID 19 days, often the two were spotted together while heading for their workout session. Now, often Malaika is seen dropping by her sister's house and the paps capture her in the frame.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Malaika recovered from COVID 19 and returned to work. The actress was on the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer. Malaika was elated to return to work after recovering from COVID. In her absence, Nora Fatehi took charge of judging with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Recently, Farah Khan graced the show as guest judge and Malaika shared videos of relishing food made by the choreographer in her vanity van with the other judges. 

Also Read|Malaika Arora is a ball of happiness as she croons '99 Red Balloons' & wards off our mid week blues; WATCH

Credits :Amrita Arora Instagram

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

KYA YOGINI. THOS IS BHUDI DHONGINI. ITS CALLED DOGGY STYLE.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Baba ramdev and other yogis should dress up like this too.

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Elderly aunty always looking for attention. With her son around posing like this. Nice.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

She dropped some cocaine on the mat. And then this happened.

