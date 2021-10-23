On Malaika Arora's birthday, BF Arjun Kapoor shares unseen romantic PIC; Kareena Kapoor WANTS photo credit

Arjun Kapoor has taken his love for Malaika Arora to another level in his birthday wish for his ladylove. The Ek Villain Returns actor left netizens in awe on Malaika's 48th birthday as he shared an unseen photo from their special moments and penned what he wishes to do for her today or on any other day. The couple never fails to light up the internet with their adorable photos and well, this year on Malaika's birthday, Arjun has gone ahead to pen a romantic post that is dripping with love

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a photo in which we can see Malaika planting a kiss on his cheek while he smiles away. The couple could be seen sitting next to each other in a dreamy setting with candles lit up and a bunch of roses on the table With the photo that happens to be clicked by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest..." The cute photo impressed not just netizens but even Malaika and Arjun's friends who showered them with love in the comment section.

Take a look:

Kareena took to the comments and wrote, "I want photo credit arjun kapoor ji." On the other hand, Amrita Arora was all hearts for her sister and boyfriend Arjun's romantic moment. Bipasha Basu also left a heart emoticon on the photo.

Last night, Malaika was snapped arriving at Arjun's house ahead of her birthday. The diva was seen clad in a white dress as she glammed up to ring in her 48th birthday with her beau Arjun and loved ones. In a recent chat with HT, Malaika revealed that she would be opting for a quiet celebration this year with only her family and loved ones.

