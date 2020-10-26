Malaika Arora's birthday wish for 'darling' Sussanne Khan is all about love, Coldplay and memories; See PHOTO

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for Sussanne Khan. The gorgeous diva wished her friend with an adorable throwback photo.

Birthdays are surely a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, today, designer Sussanne Khan is celebrating her special day. The gorgeous celeb designer has turned a year older today and on this day, wishes have been pouring in for her. Speaking of this, sent out birthday wishes for her 'darling' Sussanne in the most adorable way on social media. Sussanne and Malaika have a store together and share a great bond of friendship with each other.

Taking to her social media handle, Malaika dropped a throwback photo with Sussanne as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the designer. In the photo, Sussanne and Malaika could be seen leaning on each other while posing. Malaika is seen clad in a black crop top with matching track pants. On the other hand, Sussanne is seen clad in a white top and jeans. The gorgeous ladies were seen flaunting their smiles as they struck a stylish pose with each other.

Sharing the old memory, Malaika wrote, "Happy bday darling @Suzkr... lots of love n Coldplay always." Seeing the adorable throwback photo of the diva with Sussanne, fans were left in complete awe. Ahead of her birthday, Sussanne had shared a video of her sweating it out at home and gearing up to celebrate her special day in a healthy way.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's birthday wish for Sussanne Khan:

Meanwhile, Malaika recently celebrated her birthday with her close ones and wishes were pouring in for her from all close family members and friends. The diva has been spending time at home with son amid the pandemic. However, after recovering from COVID 19, Malaika returned to work and resumed shooting for her dance reality show, India's Best Dancer with Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur. In her absence, Nora Fatehi was seen judging the show.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

