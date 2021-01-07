  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See Pic

Malaika Arora's throwback Thursday snap was a treat for her fans as well as sister Amrita Arora who seemed to be impressed by it.
26590 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See PicMalaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On days when Malaika Arora is not making a statement with her spectacular gym looks, the diva is turning the heat up on Instagram. Keeping up with the trend of Thursday Throwbacks, Malaika dug into the archives of her photos and shared a stunning photo with her fans and followers. In the black and white photo, Malaika can be seen in a close up shot in which her bangs, defined cheek bones and contagious smile are on full display. 

The photo probably dates back to Malaika's VJ-ing days as she can be seen holding a prop mic. Sharing the same, Malaika reminisced the days when she used to think she was a rock star. Malaika's caption for the same read, "The days when I could rock my bangs n in my head think am a rock star .... #throwbackthursday #fakemike pic @farrokhchothia." 

Malaika's throwback Thursday snap was a treat for her fans as they flooded the comments section. Sister Amrita Arora was all praise for her as she commented with multiple fire emojis. Ananya Panday's mum Bhavna Pandey also hailed Malaika's photo as she commented with heart and fire emojis. 

Check out Malaika's photo below: 

Malaika ushered the new year with her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor by her side in Goa. Her photos from the coastal sunshine state in no time went viral on social media as she shared snaps from her pool time as well as candid photos with Arjun Kapoor.  

ALSO READ: Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan says she's 'waiting' with a stunning monochrome pic, BFF Malaika Arora chimes in

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's UNSEEN photo from their Goa vacay is all things fun and bling  
Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of scrumptious food cooked by his girlfriend Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora celebrates first Sunday of 2021 with stunning bikini pic, reminds fans to 'make your year count'
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in awe of Malaika & Arjun’s mushy PHOTO from New Year bash, Calls them her ‘favourites’
Happy New Year: Malaika Arora starts her Instagram journey of 2021 in Arjun Kapoor's arms; See PHOTOS
New Year 2021: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna & others wish everyone on the special occasion