Malaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See Pic

On days when is not making a statement with her spectacular gym looks, the diva is turning the heat up on Instagram. Keeping up with the trend of Thursday Throwbacks, Malaika dug into the archives of her photos and shared a stunning photo with her fans and followers. In the black and white photo, Malaika can be seen in a close up shot in which her bangs, defined cheek bones and contagious smile are on full display.

The photo probably dates back to Malaika's VJ-ing days as she can be seen holding a prop mic. Sharing the same, Malaika reminisced the days when she used to think she was a rock star. Malaika's caption for the same read, "The days when I could rock my bangs n in my head think am a rock star .... #throwbackthursday #fakemike pic @farrokhchothia."

Malaika's throwback Thursday snap was a treat for her fans as they flooded the comments section. Sister Amrita Arora was all praise for her as she commented with multiple fire emojis. Ananya Panday's mum Bhavna Pandey also hailed Malaika's photo as she commented with heart and fire emojis.

Check out Malaika's photo below:

Malaika ushered the new year with her family and boyfriend by her side in Goa. Her photos from the coastal sunshine state in no time went viral on social media as she shared snaps from her pool time as well as candid photos with Arjun Kapoor.

