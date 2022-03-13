Malaika Arora's latest reel is all about her having a 'good hair day'; Fans say 'stunning'

Malaika Arora is an absolute diva. Her fashion game always makes our heads turn and she grabs all the limelight for it. Be it her glamorous party dresses or her cool athleisure fits, Malaika is always at the top of her fashion game. This fitness and fashion guru is super active on her Instagram, where she shares her regular life updates: from her stunning shoot pictures to her lovey-dovey posts with beau Arjun Kapoor. Her latest reel, where she flaunted her perfect hair, made us fall in love with Malaika all over again.

In the reel, Malaika could be seen sitting in her car, basking in the glory of sun. Her gorgeous, wavy hair caught our attention. She could be seen smiling at the camera as she ran her hands through her hair and ah, what a beauty! While her caption claimed that she was bored, she absolutely brightened our days with her stunning video. As soon as she posted the reel, it went viral. Fans from all over rushed to compliment her. While one fan wrote ‘stunning’, another wrote, ‘nice hair colour’.

Meanwhile, recently Pinkvilla had the opportunity to have an insightful chat with Malaika during our yearly segment of Woman Up. During the interview, she opened up about being a single mom to her son Arhaan. Malaika said, “When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever.

