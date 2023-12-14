Malaika Arora’s reaction to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s PIC is ultimate couple goals
Arjun Kapoor graced the latest episode of KWK Season 8. Prior to its premiere he posted a picture looking dashing. Now, his girlfriend Malaika Arora has reacted to it.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship is finally known to the world. With their cute vacay pictures, warming Instagram posts, and love-filled notes, they have become one of the trending couples of B-town. Unlike earlier, the celebs don’t hesitate to indulge in PDA and drop adorable comments on each other’s posts.
Malaika Arora reacts to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s new picture
The couple who once brushed their relationship under the rug and were tight-lipped about their love life has finally surrendered and indulge in public display of their affection for each other. More often than not, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora keep sharing glimpses of the lovely time they spend with each other. But recently, the actress and performer reacted to a picture of her bae with an emoji.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she reposted the Ishaqzaade actor’s picture. Arora also added a fire emoji on it and penned ‘Tonite on #kwk’.
Take a look:
Apparently, the actor posted the picture a couple of hours before he graced the couch on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8 with Aditya Roy Kapur. In it, the Ki & Ka star looked cool in a pair of black pants paired with a crisp white shirt. He also added an acid-washed denim jacket to it.
Arjun Kapoor spoke about his relationship status with Malaika Arora
While at the talk show, KJo dived deep into the couple's relationship to determine where are they at this point in life. He even asked the actor if they were planning to take it to the next level. However, Arjun was very respectful with his answer and said that even though he would like to answer the question with full honesty, it would be unfair to talk about it in the absence of his girlfriend.
Clarifying that he’s in a happy place, Arjun said that the most respectful thing would be to talk about it together once they reach that point in their relationship. “I am very happy where I am. We survived through whatever we had to be in this comfortable happy space but I don’t want to speak about anything specific right now because it’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it,” he added.
