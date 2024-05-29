Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan drops 'post-college' photo dump; rumored GF Rasha Thadani's comment has fans asking her THIS

Bollywood buffs and their obsession with star kids is never-ending. Off late, there is one star kid whose friendly behavior with the paparazzi has become the talk of the town. He is none other than Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan.

He has been quite active on social media, especially after the launch of his podcast Dumb Biryani. Talking about his love life, he is rumored to be dating Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. And now her comment on Arhaan’s latest post has our attention.

Rasha Thadani comments on Arhaan Khan’s post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arhaan Khan dropped several pictures of him with his friends from college. He can be seen having a blast in these pictures and it is full of fun. In the first picture, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son look dapper in a black and white suit as he flaunts his smile.

Then there is a picture of him lifting one of his friends with the help of another friend. Then there are some fun moments with his bunch. The last picture is of him posing with his furry friend. Sharing these pictures, Arhaan wrote, “College post-credit scenes.” Taking to the comments section, his rumored GF Rasha Thadani wrote, “Congratulations”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check it out:

Well, it has happened before on several occasions that Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani have been spotted together hanging out in the city. Their usual spotting together gave rise to speculations about them being in a relationship.

Advertisement

Rasha was also among the few guests invited to Arhaan’s dad Arbaaz’s second marriage with Sshura Khan.

Rasha Thadani’s work front

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani is on the brink of her Bollywood debut with a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, is set to make his first appearance in this project as well. According to reports, this action-adventure film is slated for release in February 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan spotted with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha; fans react