Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan drops 'post-college' photo dump; rumored GF Rasha Thadani's comment has fans asking her THIS
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan dropped phot dump from his college on Instagram. What grabbed our attention was Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's comment on it.
Bollywood buffs and their obsession with star kids is never-ending. Off late, there is one star kid whose friendly behavior with the paparazzi has become the talk of the town. He is none other than Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan.
He has been quite active on social media, especially after the launch of his podcast Dumb Biryani. Talking about his love life, he is rumored to be dating Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. And now her comment on Arhaan’s latest post has our attention.
Rasha Thadani comments on Arhaan Khan’s post
Taking to his Instagram handle, Arhaan Khan dropped several pictures of him with his friends from college. He can be seen having a blast in these pictures and it is full of fun. In the first picture, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son look dapper in a black and white suit as he flaunts his smile.
Then there is a picture of him lifting one of his friends with the help of another friend. Then there are some fun moments with his bunch. The last picture is of him posing with his furry friend. Sharing these pictures, Arhaan wrote, “College post-credit scenes.” Taking to the comments section, his rumored GF Rasha Thadani wrote, “Congratulations”.
Check it out:
Well, it has happened before on several occasions that Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani have been spotted together hanging out in the city. Their usual spotting together gave rise to speculations about them being in a relationship.
Rasha was also among the few guests invited to Arhaan’s dad Arbaaz’s second marriage with Sshura Khan.
Rasha Thadani’s work front
Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani is on the brink of her Bollywood debut with a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, is set to make his first appearance in this project as well. According to reports, this action-adventure film is slated for release in February 2024.
