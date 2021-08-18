Malaika Arora's son Arhaan is the spitting image of father Arbaaz Khan; Check out uncanny similarity here

On Tuesday, August 17, Atul Agnihotri, took to Twitter to share an adorable video of Arbaaz Khan alongside his teenage son . However, what left fans baffled is the youngster’s uncanny resemblance with the Dabangg star. The clip that has been doing rounds on the internet, features three adorable photos of the father-son duo as they spend some quality time together.

While Arbaaz has donned a casual white t-shirt featuring a bird imprinted on it. On the other hand, son Arhaan can be seen wearing a comfy green sweatshirt. Seated together cosily, the dynamic father-daughter duo strike several poses as the camera captures them. Although the two did not match their ensemble, Atul Agnihotri still found them twinning and winning because of their similar facial features. Going by the clip, it can be safely said that the two share an uncanny resemblance with each other.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging site, netizens could not stop themselves from complimenting the two. A user said, “Picture perfect . Nicely clicked . Father and son bonding”. Another wrote, “Handsome Father, Handsome Son. BEAUTIFUL FATHER and SON moment.” Meanwhile, a netizen also added how the ‘father son duo are rocking”.

Speaking of Arhaan, he is all set to embark on a new journey, as he sets to move abroad for his higher studies. The recent clip appears to be from Arbaaz's close family meets to bid adieu to his son. Previously, mother Malaika took to Instagram to share, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already."

Arhaan Khan is the son of Arbaaz from his marriage with model and actor Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot with each other back in 1998. Three years after the wedding, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed son Arhaan in their lives. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the couple announced their separation back in 2016 and officially divorced each other in 2017.

Post the divorce, the duo have been co-parenting their son amicably while they have also moved on in life. Malaika Arora is currently dating actor . The Supermodel of the year Judge confirmed her relationship with Arjun on the occasion of his birthday back in 2019. While sharing a picture of the two, she wrote, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

