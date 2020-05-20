Malang 2: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's thriller romance sequel is officially in the works

With great response on OTT and the box office, Malang's producer Ankur Garg has confirmed that Malang 2 is now officially in the works.

Aditya Roy Kapur and 's thriller romance Malang has made its way to Netflix and seems to be a massive hit on the OTT platform. Since its release, the film has found a spot on India's Top 10 watch list on the streaming giant. At the box office, too, Malang performed decently as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. With the great response, the film's producer Ankur Garg has confirmed that Malang 2 is officially in the works.

In a statement to IANS, the producer revealed that director Mohit Suri and producer Luv Ranjan have started working on the sequel. He said, "We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon."

Fans have been gushing about the lead pair and looks like Aditya and Disha's sizzling onscreen chemistry has definitely been a winner. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Apart from Malang 2, director Mohit Suri has also chosen Disha and Aditya to headline his next film -- Ek Villain 2. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February that Suri will be working on Ek Villain's sequel.

"Ek Villain 2 has Aditya and John Abraham going head to head against each other. The announcement was made about the two male leads but what people don't know is that the film also has two female leads, opposite each hero. They are action packed roles, which also lend to the twists and turns in the plot. One of the actresses will be cast opposite Adi and Mohit has offered the part to Disha," a source had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla.

Are you a fan of Aditya and Disha's onscreen pairing? Let us know in the comments below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×