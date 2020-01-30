Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur on emotional impact left by films: I have understood how to deal with it

Aditya Roy Kapur recently opened up about how he deals with the mental and emotional impacts left behind by films like Malang on him. Read on to know more.

The handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur has been making a lot of headlines off late owing to his upcoming movie Malang. The action thriller itself has been creating buzz in the media ever since its inception. Now, with the release of its trailer, the movie lovers have become further excited to watch it in the theatres. In a recent interview with TOI, Aditya opened up about how he deals with the mental and emotional impact that these kinds of films have on him.

Talking about the same, the Aashiqui 2 actor said that he has understood better how to deal with such issues as he is getting older and doing more films. He further said that one acts mentally and physically with the body. Aditya focuses on the fact that one needs to be aware that a day’s shoot might behind some residual feelings. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also admitted about having experienced the same when he did Aashiqui 2.

(ALSO READ: Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur shares a BTS photo with Disha Patani in which they are seen chilling in Goa)

Aditya said that he was not aware how to deal with the turmoil at that time. Talking about Malang, the actor has been paired up opposite in the movie. It also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The much – awaited movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and is co – produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. The most interesting part here is that Disha Patani will be portraying a grey character in the movie which is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Times of India

Read More