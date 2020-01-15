Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur on marriage rumours: My mother called me to ask about it

Aditya Roy Kapur has recently opened up in a interview about his alleged relationship and marriage rumours with Diva Dhawan. Read further to know more about the same.

Aditya Roy Kapur is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors of the Bollywood film industry in current times. The talented actor proved his worth in B – town with an amazing performance in the movie Aashiqui 2 back in the year 2013. Post that, there was no looking back for Aditya as he started getting back to back offers. However, the Kalank actor is currently in the news for an entirely different reason which surprisingly is related to his marriage rumours.

Off late, numerous reports sprang up about Aditya dating model Diva Dhawan. If that was not enough, there were also rumours about the two of them tying the knot in 2020. The Malang actor recently opened up on this entire matter in an interview with Hindustan Times. Aditya revealed in the interview that the rumours got so much traction that his mother called him up to ask about it. He says that he informed his mother about not dating anyone and that he is single.

(ALSO READ: Malang Title Track: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘high on life’ avatar is all set to drop tomorrow)

When being asked about his marriage plans, Aditya said that the topic hasn’t been on his mind. He further said that he does not plan far ahead and waits for it to happen organically. On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur has some interesting projects lined up this year. He will be seen opposite in Malang which has been directed by Mohit Suri. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Aditya will be next seen alongside , Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. He is also a part of the multi – starrer Ludo backed by Anurag Basu.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More