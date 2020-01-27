Malang actor Disha Patani gorging on food in THIS photo proves she is a foodie just like all of us

Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is slated to release on February 7, 2020

That is a hard core fitness enthusiast is a fact known to all, for this Malang actress often shares sneak peek of her workout regime on social media. But little did we know that Disha Patani is also a hard core foodie and we say this because today, Disha’s Malang co-actor, Anil Kapoor took to social media to share a photo of Disha gorging on yummy food as he wrote, “And people think she doesn’t eat. Thank you for the fab brunch…”

Well, in this candid photo, Disha is seen posing for the camera while we see a lot of food lying at the table and soon after, Disha thanked Anil Kapoor for being an amazing co-star. Talking about Malang, the cast of the film- Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, and recently, they were snapped on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking about the film, one of the posters of the films have Disha and Aditya kiss each other and when the Aashiqui 2 actor was quizzed about the kissing scenes, he had said that it wasn’t awkward for him to do that scene at all.

Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020 and post Malang, Disha will be seen romancing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and she will also be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 wherein the two will recreate the song- Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaya Dil.

Credits :Instagram

