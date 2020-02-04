Malang actor Disha Patani OPENS UP on Nepotism: At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks

Currently, Disha Patani is busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

is one actress who is loved for her acting, dancing and love for fitness and time and again, Disha shares sneak-peek of her life on social media to update her fans. From sharing candid selfies, workout videos to vacay pictures, Disha is a true blue diva and as we speak, Disha is neck deep busy with the promotions of Malang, wherein she will be seen romancing on screen Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.

Now post ’s appearance on Koffee With Karan, the word ‘Nepotism’ has sort of become a buzzword and be it a star kid or not, actors are always quizzed about their take on nepotism. And in the latest, during an interview, this Baaghi 2 actress was asked about facing competition from her contemporaries such as Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others and Disha had said, “We are all special and doing different kinds of movies. There aren’t too many Fridays with solo releases so there’s enough work for everyone. I believe in feminism and equality. At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks.”

Talking about Nepotism, Disha said that it is a matter of luck if if people like you, and that cannot come with birth or be bought. But Disha agrees that Nepotism does exist in every industry. “My sister is in the army. If she has a child, they will have an edge over others if they decide to join the forces. Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up, on the strength of your talent,” shared Disha. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite and post the release of Malang, Disha will once again be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

