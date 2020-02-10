Malang actor Disha Patani reveals nobody has ever PROPOSED to her; READ ON

Post Malang, Disha Patani will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, and also, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

There’d be hardly anyone, both boys and girls, who’d not have a crush on because such is Disha’s charisma that you can’t help but fall in love with his diva. Disha Patani, inarguably, is one of the fit actress’ of B-town and often, this Baaghi 2 actress shares sneak-peek from her workout regime on social media. Now, after a month of promotions, finally, Disha’s latest film- Mohit Suri’s Malang has hit the screens and in the film, Disha is seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.

Now time and again, Disha Patani is snapped with Tiger Shroff in the city and although rumour-mills continue to believe that the two are dating each other, however, Disha and Tiger have always maintained that they are good friends. Now during the promotions of Malang, Disha was asked as to how many proposals has she received in her lifetime and how many hearts has she broken, and to this, surprisingly, Disha revealed that nobody has ever proposed to her. That’s right! Disha said, “Kisi ne propose hi nahi kiya, actually. School mein tomboy thi (Actually, no one ever proposed to me. In school, I was a tomboy).” Furthermore, Disha revealed that since her father was in police, nobody ever asked her out. “Dad police mein the, kisi ne poocha nahi kabhi. Phir college mein bhi kisi ne nahi poocha. Phir idhar aa gayi. Idhar koi party-varty mein nahi jaati hoon, toh mili nahi kisi se. Sad life rahi hai kaafi,” shared Disha.

Credits :Hindustan Times

