Malang actor Disha Patani REVEALS why she agreed to do Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Post Malang, Disha Patani will be seen working with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Post her debut film, has been ruling the hearts of millions of people with her star presence. Be it her acting prowess, dancing skills or love for fitness, Disha Patani is surely one of the most charming and gorgeous actress in B-town. Post her debut film- M S Dhoni, Disha was seen in films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat and others and as we speak, Disha is busy with the promotions of her next film- Mohit Suri’s Malang. In the film, Disha will be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time, and post Malang, Disha once again, will share screen space with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Now we all know that it is a dream for all the actress’ to work with Salman Khan, and Disha is one lucky actress for having got the opportunity at such an early stage of her career. Now, during a recent interview, Disha opened up about Radhe and the reason as to why she chose to do the film. Disha revealed that Salman Khan asked her if she would like to do the film, and after reading the script and her role, Disha agreed. “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character,” shared the Baaghi actress.



Disha revealed that as much as she enjoys working with Salman Khan, she also feels intimidated by his aura and well, we totally understand that emotion because it is no mean task to act with Salman Khan. “He is a star. He has this aura around him. But he is very sweet. I respect him a lot. I am still intimidated by working with him. During Bharat, I was not intimidated on-screen but off-screen I was. In my mind I was. But you have to keep everything aside when the director says action, after the cut I was intimidated again,” shared Disha. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020, and besides Salman Khan and Disha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Also, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 wherein the two will be seen recreating Abhishek Bachchan’s Dus Baahane Karke Le Gaya Dil.

Credits :PTI

Read More