Malang actor Kunal Kemmu reminisces Go Goa Gone days; Calls Saif Ali Khan an interesting artiste

Kunal Kemmu who was last seen in the movie Malang, recently opened up about his experience of working in Go Goa Gone. He also spilled the beans about Saif Ali Khan and praised him.

Over the past few years, Kunal Kemmu has emerged to become one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood film industry. The promising actor has shown his acting prowess in movies like Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Go Goa Gone and many others. Off late, Kunal has been appreciated a lot by everyone for giving a stellar performance in the recently released action thriller movie Malang co – starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Kunal especially earned critical acclaim with the movie Go Goa Gone which was released back in the year 2013. Now that the sequel to the movie has been already announced, the actor is excitedly looking forward for the same. Kunal reminisced his Go Goa Gone days in a recent interview and spilled the beans about how he sat with others in a room, conceptualized the film and penned down the script. He also revealed about not being able to find a producer to back the film.

Kunal further said that the project was on track when came on board. He also reveals that the Jawaani Jaaneman actor read only two pages and said that the script was pretty good. Kunal was all praises for Saif and his taste for films and called the latter an interesting and cool artiste. For the unversed, Kunal collaborated with ace filmmaker Mohit Suri after a period of almost 14 years in Malang. The two of them last collaborated together for the film Kalyug which was released in 2005.

