Malang actress Disha Patani is all set to ring in the New Year and her latest PICS are proof; Take a look

Disha Patani is all set to ring in the New Year in Japan. She has also wished all her fans in advance. Check out Disha Patani's latest Instagram posts.

Many of our beloved celebs have jetted off for exotic vacays ahead of New Year and the beautiful actress is also following the same footsteps. The Bharat actress is currently holidaying in Japan with her friends and folks and is all ready to ring in the New Year. Not only this, Disha has also been treating her fans with numerous pictures from the beautiful place on her social media handle thereby keeping them updated about the same.

Now, the Malang actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Disha is seen wearing a white cami top teamed up with a pair of ripped denims and black boots as she poses for the camera. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the Baaghi 2 actress looks amazing as usual! In one of her posts, Disha writes, “2020... countdown begins” and we absolutely agree with her!

Check out the latest pictures of Disha Patani below:

The stunning beauty has also wished all her fans in advance for the coming year. On the work front, post her stint in Bharat, Disha Patani will be collaborating with once again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is scheduled for a 2020 release and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Prior to leaving for her vacation in Japan, Disha was also spotted on the sets of Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff and in the lead roles. If media reports are to be believed, Disha will be making a special appearance in the movie. She will also be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang.

Credits :Instagram

