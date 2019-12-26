Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's romance thriller to release on THIS date

The makers of Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu have announced the release date of the film.

The makers of Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu had shared the first look of the film in the month of November on Aditya's birthday. The Bharat actress looked stunning in a blue skirt and beige coloured top with hair left open. On the other hand, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked free-spirited in his look and on the occasion of Anil Kapoor's 63rd birthday, a glimpse of the actor was shared by the makers.

And today, the makers have revealed a new release date of the film. Sharing Aditya and Disha's look from the film they wrote, "Let's get #Malang on 7th February 2020! Arriving a week early!" Even Anil Kapoor shared the release date on his Instagram story. The movie was supposed to release on 14th February i.e on Valentine's Day witnessing a clash with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. But now the movie has been preponed to 7th February.

Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cool police officer and he is a prime antagonist in the movie. His character is called Anjaney Agashe. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead. The film’s cast and crew had recently wrapped up its shoot. Major portions of the much-awaited film Malang was done in Goa. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal after Kalyug.

