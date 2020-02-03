Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal on the sets of Dance plus 5 to promote their film

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu arrive on the sets of Dance plus 5 to promote their film Malang.

As Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang is just a couple of days away from its release, the stars have gone on a promotional spree. From making stylish appearances to bike rides, Aditya and Disha have left no stone unturned to skyrocket the buzz around their upcoming romantic thriller. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, playing pivotal roles in the film, too join the leading pair often in their promotional stints.

Recently, team Malang arrived on the sets of the popular dance reality show, Dance Plus 5 in order to promote their film. Judged by Remo D'Souza, the show gives a platform to contestants from different parts of the country to showcase their dancing skills and compete against each other to win the prestigious title. Just a while ago Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu headed to the sets, marking a stylish appearance. Aditya caught eyeballs in his maroon jacket. Disha Patani added a pop of pink to her outfit and stunned in never seen before pink camouflage pants. Anil Kapoor suited up for the event while Kunal Kemmu opted for a stylish sweatshirt.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. The film follows the passionate love story of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. They are madly in love but portray grey characters in the film. Aditya's character seeks pleasure in killing people while Anil Kapoor's cop character gets his kick in tracking him down. Kunal Kemmu too plays a key role in the film.

Also Read: Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani slays the dance floor with her killer moves and charismatic avatar

Read More