Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur gets candid about his role; Says ‘This is something I have never done before’

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for Mohit Suri’s Malang, has opened up on his role in the movie and stated that he has been waiting to do this kind of role for a while.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who made his debut with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, made an overnight star after he won hearts with his chocolate boy looks in the movie. And while his cute looks have made the ladies go weak on their knees every time he hits the silver screen, Aditya has been creating a buzz as he has decided to ditch the chocolate boy look for his next movie Malang. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has unleashed his beast mode for this Mohit Suri directorial and his look in the movie has been grabbing a lot of attention these days.

While the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch Aditya in this never seen before avatar, the handsome actor got candid about his role in the movie. Talking about the same, Aditya stated that Mohit didn’t want the Kalank actor to repeat himself in the movie. Instead, the director wanted Aditya to explore new energy. “This is something I have never done before. I have grown up watching action films. I have watched Stallone Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan’s full filmography. Those are the films I grew up watching. I have been waiting for the chance to do something like this,” the actor added.

.@AdityaRoyKapoor on his character in Malang at the trailer launch of the movie. #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/tDlYC4c28e — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 6, 2020

To note, Malang will also star , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The movie will feature Aditya and Disha’s passionate love story while Anil’s villainous avatar makes it a perfect blend. Malang is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

