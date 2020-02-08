Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur on link up rumours with Disha Patani: It’s just part of the game

Post Mohit Suri's Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Sadak 2 and Ek Villain 2

For the past few weeks, Malang actors- Aditya Roy Kapur and have been busy with the promotions of the film and now that the film has finally hit the screens, fans are showering immense love on the film and of course, Disha and Aditya and their sizzling chemistry in the film. Now, ever since Aditya and Disha had started shooting for the film, the two were often romantically linked with each other and post the trailer of the film was launched, seeing their intimate scenes in the film, reports of their love affair got stronger.

Now in a recent interview, when Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about the rumours around his and Disha’s affair, he had said that link-ups are just a part and parcel of an actors’ life and it is what it is. ‘There have been link-up rumours for every duo that’s doing a romantic film together, so it’s just part of the game,” Aditya had said.

Talking about Malang, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in lead roles and post Malang, Aditya will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain titled Ek Villain 2 which will be directed by Mohit Suri and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and when Aditya was asked about his experience on the sets of Sadak 2, he had said that Sadak 2 has been a special experience and since Bhatt is back in the director’s chair after so many years, t has been the most beautiful experience.

Credits :Times of India

