Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur looks ferocious and intriguing in THIS picture from the movie

Aditya Roy Kapur has recently shared a picture of his look from the movie Malang on Instagram. Check out his latest picture.

If there is one movie which has been creating a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang. The trailer of the movie is already out and the fans are loving the fresh and sizzling chemistry of the two talented actors. The best part here is that the cast and crew of Malang have also been sharing bits and pieces about the movie on their respective social media handles.

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur who plays the male lead in Malang has shared another picture of his look from the movie which will surely send the fans into frenzy. The actor looks intriguing in the picture as he sports a sweaty face. The way in which Aditya is flaunting his ferocious look in the picture speaks a lot about his character in the movie. It’s almost like the actor is unleashing his beast mode here!

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur’s latest picture below:

(ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS if kissing scenes with Disha Patani in Malang got awkward)

Talking about Malang, apart from Aditya and Disha, it also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The romantic action thriller has been directed by Mohit Suri and is co – produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. Malang happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of this year. Are you excited to watch the movie in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Instagram

Read More