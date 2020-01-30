Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur shares a BTS photo with Disha Patani in which they are seen chilling in Goa

Aditya Roy Kapur has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Malang in which he can be seen chilling with co - star Disha Patani at Goa. Check out the picture.

and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. It happens to be one of the most talked about and anticipated movies of 2020. Now, with the release of its trailer some time back, Malang has further made the audiences excited for its release into the theatres soon. Meanwhile, the star cast and crew of the movie have left no stone unturned in promoting it at every possible platform.

Aditya Roy Kapur has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of the movie in which he can be seen chilling with Disha Patani amidst few other people in the beautiful location of Goa. While Aditya shows off his abs by going shirtless, Disha, on the other hand, looks super chic as usual in a white crop top teamed up with a lavender coloured mini skirt. Well, their sizzling chemistry is very much evident from this picture itself!

Check out the BTS picture from the sets of Malang below:

According to the latest reports, Malang has been granted ‘A’ certificate by CBFC with a few verbal cuts related to drug abuse. Apart from Aditya and Disha, the action thriller also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in significant roles. The most interesting part here is that it is for the first time Disha Patani will be seen portraying a grey character in any movie. Malang has been directed by ace filmmaker Mohit Suri and is slated to be released on February 7, 2020.

