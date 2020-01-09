Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur underwent an extreme makeover for his ripped off look in Mohit Suri's film

Malang's director Mohit Suri said that Aditya Roy Kapur's two looks can be defined as hippy- which is actually him off-camera- and the muscular hero.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in Kalank with , , , Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Kemmu is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Mohit Suri's Malang. The trailer of the film which was released on Monday had received a great response from its viewers. Everyone went gag over Aditya's built-up body. His look and physique grabbed attention of his fans more in the trailer. Recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Mohit Suri spilled beans about Aditya's stunning physique.

Mohit said that Aditya's two looks can be defined as hippy- which is actually him off-camera- and the muscular hero. He further said, "It's easy if you have six months to go from one look to the next, but he has done it in two months, living without sugar and salt when we were shooting portions in which he had to look ripped. Then, he started eating all the time to be bigger; it's a difficult job." Aditya had spent two-three hours in the gym everyday and used to do cardio for half an hour. He even got a treadmill at his house so that he could cardio in his house.

Check out Malang's trailer here:

Aditya would start his day with stretches and some martial arts. He also had a strict diet plan. Well, now we know how Aditya got that ripped off body in Malang. Talking about the movie, directed by Mohit Suri, it is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020.

Also Read: Malang Trailer Out: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur's passionate love story will take you on a thrilling ride

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More