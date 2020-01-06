Malang: Anil Kapoor in awe of Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani’s chemistry; Calls the movie ‘new age Aashiqui’

As Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani win hearts with their chemistry in Malang trailer, co-star Anil Kapoor is all praises for this new on-screen jodi.

With the beginning of the new year, the cine buffs are all set to be treated with several fresh jodis hitting the silver screen. Amid these new onscreen couples, Aditya Roy Kapur and have been creating a lot of buzz in the town. The duo will be seen romancing each other in Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial Malang and the first look poster of the movie has got us quite excited about it. Besides, the riveting trailer and the sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha has piqued our curiosity for Malang.

Interestingly, not only the audience but Aditya and Disha’s co-star in the movie Anil Kapoor is also in awe of their onscreen equation. During the trailer launch of the movie, the veteran actor was all praises for the Malang couple and stated that their chemistry made him feel like falling in love all over again. This isn’t all. Anil also emphasised that while it was a delight to watch Disha and Aditya in one frame, the duo has all the potential to become big stars. “After Malang, Adi and Disha will become big stars. I have told a lot of actors will make it big much before they do. Every frame I have seen, in dono ko dekhke mazaa aaya. Malang is the new age Aashiqui. I feel like falling in love all over again after watching them,” he added.

To note, Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in this Mohit Suri directorial. Also starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

