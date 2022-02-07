Malang clocks 2 years: Adventure sports from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer that you must try on

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2020-Malang clocked two years today. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie revolved around mystery, action, and adventure with an added touch of drama. The movie featured Aashiqui 2 fame actor Aditya Roy Kapur and actress Disha Patani. Malang witnessed the duo’s chemistry for the first time on the big screen and impressed the audience. In the film, Aditya plays the role of a self-acclaimed introvert, while Disha portrays the character of a free-spirited extrovert. The two different personalities cross each other’s paths and fall in love with each other. Apart from the stunning cast, what stood out in the film were the adventure sports that actors performed.

As the movie clocks another year, check out these adventure sports that must be on your next travel itinerary.

Paragliding

Paragliding is touted to be one of the most challenging adventure sports, and Malang had a stunning scene where several individuals were seen enjoying the sport. Imagine flying and enjoying this mesmerizing view. Well, you should definitely take up this sport for your next trip.

Windsurfing

Are you a water lover? Then you must try this particular sport. The movie shows Disha and Aditya Roy Kupur opting for windsurfing and enjoying the most.

Sky Diving

There’s no end to sports adventure in this film. After paragliding and windsurfing, the movie shows the actors jumping off a plane. Yes, that's true, the leading pair, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani both did skydiving for the film. This particular sport is popular across the globe.

Biking

Are you scared of both height and water? Well, this sport will help you to enjoy yourself the most without being up in the air or deep inside the water. ATV Biking is one of the most thrilling sports. In Malang, Disha and Aditya can be seen riding the fancy bikes.

So which adventure sport are you planning to try during your next trip? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read: Malang Movie Review: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s free spirited romance offers a racy thrill finish