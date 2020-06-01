Malang director Mohit Suri shares glimpse of the first draft of the sequel; Anil Kapoor expresses excitement

Malang director has started writing the first draft of the films sequel and he took to social media to share a sneak peek of the first draft of the film on Instagram

Malang 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu was a massive hit, having zoomed past Rs 100 crore. Now given the success of the film, it is only natural for director Mohit Suri to come up with a sequel to the film, and therefore, Mohit Suri made the most of the lockdown and decided to start work on the first draft of the sequel. We say this because today, Mohit Suri took to social media to share a glimpse of the draft of Malang 2 which had a photo of his laptop with a word page open that read, “Malang 2- Unleash the Madness…”

Along with the glimpse of the draft, he wrote, ‘To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2’. Soon after, Anil Kapoor left a comment on the photo expressing his excitement as he wrote, “looking forward.” Although the cast of Malang 2 hasn’t been revealed yet, we hope that we get to see a fresh cast in the sequel. Besides Malang 2, Mohit Suri has also announced the sequel of Ek Villain starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Talking about Malang, the cast of the film recently met virtually via video call and Disha and Anil Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of their video session. Prior to Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri had collaborated for Aashiqui 2 and the film was again a massive hit.

Check out Mohit Suri's post as he shares glimpse of the first draft of Malang 2:

