Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu promote their movie on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Malang team- Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor- were winning hearts with their swag on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

and Aditya Roy Kapur have been creating a stir among the audiences with their sizzling chemistry in the trailer of Malang. The trailer also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has received mixed reviews from the viewers. Disha's stunning and glamorous look in the film and Aditya's shirtless look has become the talk of the town. As seen in the trailer, Malang highlights the passionate love between Aditya and Disha's characters. After the previous songs Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang, Disha and Aditya are all set to take us on a romantic escapade with another soulful track Humraah whose teaser was out today.

After being spotted on the sets of Indian Idol 11, the team of Malang was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal were spotted donning their stylish avatars for the promotion of their movie. Disha looked stunning in a green with white block pattern dress. The actress had kept her hair open and was wearing white transparent heels. Disha looked mesmerizing flashing her smile. Aditya, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a white t-shirt with a denim shirt on it and green cargo pants. The actor was sporting a pair of black shoes.

Anil Kapoor was looking 'jhakaas' donning an all-black look. He wore a black t-shirt with a black shirt on it and black pants. He paired his look with his charm and black shoes. Kunal looked handsome donning a blue t-shirt with a winter jacket and blue denim. He paired his look with blue shoes with red laces on it. Needless to say, the Malang team was winning hearts with their swag on the sets.

Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020.

Check out their pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

