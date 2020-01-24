Malang: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur goofing around in THIS video is today’s dose of cuteness; WATCH

On the work front, Disha Patani will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

and Aditya Roy Kapur are coming together for the first time in Mohit Suri’s Malang and ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film. From the songs to the dialogues and Disha and Aditya’s sizzling chemistry, Malang is clearly one of the most awaited releases of the year. While earlier the film was to release on Valentine’s Day, however, the makers proponed the release of the film to February 7, 2020.

Nowadays, Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur are busy with the promotions of the film, and we all know that Disha loves social media and therefore, she was seen goofing around with Aditya Roy Kapur while promoting the film. In the said video, we can see Disha trying on different Instagram filters on Aditya and while Aditya seems visibly amazed, Disha says that this is his new Malang look. Well, we totally love their off-screen camaraderie and we are sure that this will totally translate on screen.

A few days back, Disha, Aditya, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were snapped on the sets of singing reality show- Indian Idol for the film’s promotion. Talking about the film, Disha and Aditya had to learn water sports and underwater swimming as the script demanded so, and when Disha was asked about preparation of the film, she had said that besides physical training, she used to do multiple readings by herself and with director Mohit Suri, too. On the work front, Disha Patani will also be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor's KTina. Also, Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 as the two will recreate Dus Bahane Karke.

