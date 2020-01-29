Malang: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur starrer granted 'A' certificate with cuts for drug related terms

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang has been granted 'A' certificate by CBFC as per the latest reports. It is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang happens to be one of the most talked about movies which is going to be released this year. The movie has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. The release of its trailer has further piqued the interest of the audiences. Now as per the latest media reports, the action thriller has been granted an A certificate by the CBFC. However, this did not move forward without certain verbal cuts!

According to the same reports, the makers of Malang have been asked to remove certain scenes from the movie where there has been a use of drug – related terms like ‘ecstasy,’ ‘pot,’ and ‘joint.’ The board did not have any issue with the intimate scenes though which have been filmed between Disha and Aditya. Other than that, the makers have also been directed to anti – drug tickers along with rhyming messages in few scenes from the movie.

(ALSO READ: Disha Patani on her grey character in Malang: Angelina Jolie is world’s best baddie & I look up to her)

As per the reports, a particular scene involving a religious symbol also fell under the board’s radar and has been instructed to be chopped off from the movie. The makers have been instructed to add a disclaimer during the filming which will contain a message that the characters of Malang do not support any kind of violence or atrocities against women. Talking about the movie, it also features Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Malang has been directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to be released on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Times of India

Read More