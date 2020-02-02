Malang: Disha Patani is all set to mesmerize us as Sara with the song Hui Malang tomorrow; See pic

With just a few days left for the film to release, the makers of Malang are all set to release it's next song Hui Malang tomorrow featuring Disha Patani.

, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang has been striking a chord with the audience since the trailer of the movie was out. Fans have been going gaga over the sizzling chemistry of Disha and Aditya in the trailer. The new on-screen Jodi has been showered with lots of love from their fans. The movie has already piqued the interest of the audiences upon the release of its trailer and amazing tracklist of songs including Malang title track, Humraah and Chal Ghar Chalen.

With just a few days left for the film to release, the makers are all set to release it's next song Hui Malang tomorrow. Disha has shared a still from the song in which the actress looks mesmerizing in a black bralette and black skirt with knee-length black boots. Sharing the still, Disha wrote, "Sara is ready to unleash the madness. The question is, are you?! #HuiMalang out tomorrow. #5DaysForMalang #7FebWithMalang." Disha portrays the role of Sara in the film. From Disha's still of the song, we can make out that the song is going to be electrifying and the actress will be showing off some of her dance moves.

Check out Disha Patani's still from Hui Malang here:

Talking about Malang, it happens to be a revenge story directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dark character in the movie while Disha portrays a grey character. Interestingly, while Disha will be collaborating with Aditya for the first time in the Mohit Suri directorial, the latter’s beast mode avatar in the trailer has also been making the heads turn.

