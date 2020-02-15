Malang: Disha Patani is an excited kid as she plays with cows on the beach in a THROWBACK video

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

We all know that Mohit Suri’s Malang was extensively shot in Goa, and as we speak, the film is faring well at the box office. And today, took to social media to share a video from the sets of Malang in Goa wherein she is seen playing with a cow and is seen wearing white shorts and white tee and alongside the video, Disha wrote, “First time seeing some cows on the beach, just got excited #malang..”

Talking about Malang, Disha Patani had revealed that she took inspiration from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for her role as she plays a grey character in the Mohit Suri-directed movie and it gave her an opportunity to explore her dark side. Now, we all know that Tiger and Disha had romanced each other in Baaghi 2 and since the trailer of Baaghi 3 is out, during a recent interview, when Disha Patani was asked about Baaghi 3 and as to how did she feel after watching the trailer, Disha said that she loved it. Disha had said that the trailer of Baaghi 2 is bigger and better and Disha said that she is amazed at how the makers always surpass their own film, and after Baaghi 2, this looks even bigger and better.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and a few days back, the cast of Malang was papped at Kunal’s residence to celebrate the success of the film. Post Malang, Disha will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite .

Credits :Instagram

Read More