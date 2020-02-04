Malang: Disha Patani gives an electrifying performance on Hui Malang on the sets of Dance Plus 5; WATCH

Malang: Disha Patani sets the stage on fire as she gives an electrifying performance on Hui Malang on Dance Plus

is winning hearts ever since her debut film - M S Dhoni, and as we speak, Disha has featured in a variety of films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat and others and currently, she is busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s Malang. Now, as part of the promotions, B-towns stars go all out to promote their film on reality shows and post making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and Bigg Boss, yesterday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were papped on the sets of Dance Plus 5. That’s right!

Now post the shooting, Disha Patani shared a video on social media from the sets of Dance Plus wherein she is seen grooving to the song- Hui Malang, which was released yesterday. In the video, Disha Patani turns up the heat as she performs live on stage like an absolute diva and throughout her performance, we can hear fans cheering and rooting for Disha. Alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Had a blast promoting #malang at dance plus, what a great energy #huimaimalang……”

Talking about Malang, the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor will hit the screens on February 7, 2020, and in the film, Disha and Aditya will be seen doing a lot of underwater sports for which the two had to undergo extensive training. Post Malang, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring , and Randeep Hooda.

