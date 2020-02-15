Malang: Disha Patani is overjoyed as she nails a black flip in THIS video; Tiger Shroff’s mom is all hearts

Disha Patani is currently busy with her next film- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast, and despite her busy and choc-o-block shooting schedules, this Malang actress makes sure to work out and sweat it out at the gym. Often, Disha Patani, who is quite active on social media, shares her workout videos wherein she is seen doing some heavy duty workout. From lifting weights to doing front flips and back flips, Disha Patani is a force to reckon with, and today, Disha shelled out some weekend motivation as she posted a video wherein she is seen attempting a back flip. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Back to the grind...”

Since Disha Patani’s latest outing and Mohit Suri’s directorial- Malang has been performing well at the box office, the actress opened up on the positive response to Malang and in an interview, as she said that it feels amazing that not just fans but everyone is loving the film and she is grateful to her fans for all the love they have given. Also, Disha opened up on taking inspiration from Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie for her role in Malang as she looks up to Jolie.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently busy with her next film- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside . The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and it also stars Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. Also, Disha Patani will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Credits :Instagram

Read More