Malang: Disha Patani is in a playful mood in THIS BTS video as she breaks into an impromptu dance; WATCH

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

Be it her workout videos, candid photos or vacay pictures, wins applause whenever she posts on social media and as much as we love to watch her heavy duty workout videos, we equally love to appreciate her candid clicks. And today, while browsing through social media, we got our hands on a BTS video from the sets of Malang in Goa wherein Disha breaks into an impromptu dance while waiting for her shot.

In the said video, Disha is seen wearing a floral gown with a jacket and she is seen smiling while she breaks into the dance. Well, if this is how actors pass time during shots, then we totally would love to be on set with them, isn’t it? Post the success of Malang, the entire cast of the film- Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and director Mohit Suri got together for a dinner night to celebrate the success of the film. Post Malang, Disha will be seen in a special song in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 titled Do You Love Me?, and in the song, Disha is seen in a never seen avatar as she stuns in a two piece bikini while wooing Tiger.

Also, next, Disha Patani will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and this is the second time that Disha is working with Salman Khan, for the two were seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. During an interview, when Disha was asked about working with Salman Khan, she had said that she feels extremely lucky and surreal to have gotten the opportunity to work with Salman Khan twice.

Check out Disha Patani's BTS video from the sets of Malang:

Credits :Instagram

Read More