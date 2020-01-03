Malang FIRST LOOK: Aditya Roy Kapur unleashes his madness as he goes shirtless and reveals trailer launch date

The first poster of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer Malang was shared on social media by the makers. The Mohit Suri directorial releases on February 7, 2020.

A highly awaited release of 2020 is Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang. The film’s first poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur was shared on social media by the actor on Friday morning. The film has been in the news for a long time. Starring Aditya and Disha in the lead, a while back a still from the film featuring the two actors in a fun avatar was shared on social media. Another picture of Anil Kapoor from Malang was shared in which he was seen dressed a cop.

On Friday morning, Aditya shared Malang’s poster as, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!.” In the poster, Aditya can be seen in an angry look as he flaunts his ripped avatar. The poster had a caption, ‘Unleash the Madness,” and it surely portrayed Aditya in an angry look. The other actors in the film, Anil, Disha and Kunal also shared the poster on their social media handles. The trailer of the film will be released on January 6, 2020.

For Malang, Aditya and Disha have trained for underwater stunts and the shoot took place in Maldives and Goa. In the first look of Disha and Aditya, we saw the two actors partying on a beach together in Goa. Since then, fans have been intrigued by Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. A few weeks back, the release date of the film was changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020, to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.

