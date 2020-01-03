Malang First Look: Anil Kapoor's crazy laugh and Kunal Kemmu's fiery avatar to be unleashed on February 7

After Aditya Roy Kapur’s beast look and Disha Patani's diva look, the makers have unveiled Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's look from Mohit Suri’s Malang.

The makers of Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu had shared the first look of the film in the month of November on Aditya's birthday. And on Friday morning, the first poster of the film featuring Aditya was out. In the poster, Aditya can be seen in an angry look as he flaunts his ripped avatar. The poster had a caption, ‘Unleash the Madness,” and it surely portrayed Aditya in an angry look. Then later, the second poster featuring Disha Patani was released.

In the poster, Disha looked stunning as she looked over her shoulder. And now, the makers have released two more posters featuring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. In the poster featuring Anil Kapoor, the actor is seen holding a gun in his hand and is laughing like crazy. They captioned the poster as, "Life is in God’s hand, Gun in his. #MalangFirstLook. Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!" On the other hand, in the poster featuring Kunal, the actor is giving a fierce look. They captioned his poster as, "In Right vs Wrong, no one is right. #MalangFirstLook. Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

Have a look at the posters:

In the first look of Disha and Aditya, we saw the two actors partying on a beach together in Goa. Since then, fans have been intrigued by Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. A few weeks back, the release date of the film was changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020, to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.

