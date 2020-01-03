Malang First Look: Disha Patani channels her inner diva in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer and we are loving it

After Aditya Roy Kapur’s beast look, the makers have unveiled Disha Patani’s stunning look from Mohit Suri’s Malang.

Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial Malang has been one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The movie is coming with an interesting ensemble of cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and has been piquing the audience’s curiosity since it was announced. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for this new jodi to hit the screens, the makers have added on to their excitement by sharing intriguing first look posters of the lead pair.

Recently, Disha Patani’s look from the movie was unveiled and it is breaking the internet. The Bharat actress was seen channelising her inner diva in the poster and her charm made us go weak on her our knees. In the poster, Disha looked stunning as she looked over her shoulder. The actress was certainly winning hearts with her panache. Interestingly, the poster was shared by Aditya Roy Kapur who captioned the image as, “In love...living life from one high to another.” He further revealed that the trailer of Malang will be releasing on January 6, 2020.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s look in Malang:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled Aditya’s beast look from the movie and it made us skip a heartbeat. The Aashiqui 2 actor, who has won our hearts with his chocolate boy look, surprised everyone as he switched to his beast mode for this Mohit Suri directorial. To note, the year 2020 will be quite special for both Aditya and Disha. While Aditya has three big releases in his kitty – Malang, Ludo and Sadak 2, Disha will be once again collaborating with for Radhe.

Credits :Instagram

