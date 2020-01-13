Malang: Mohit Suri DISMISSES reports of Kriti Sanon walking out of the film; Here’s what he has to say

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu was earlier to be released on Valentine’s Day but the film’s release was preponed to February 7, 2020

Ever since and Aditya Roy Kapur have started shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film for Disha and Aditya will be seen together for the first time on screen. After shooting for months, a few days back, the trailer of Malang was launched in Mumbai and as we can tell from the trailer, Disha Patani plays Aditya Roy Kapur’s love interest in the film. Needless to say, the two look gorgeous together on screen but according to reports, not Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon was the original choice for the film. That’s right!

If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon walked about of the film due to date issues and during a recent interview, director of Malang, Mohit Suri, cleared the air around the casting of the psychological thriller as he said that they had approached Kriti Sanon and she had read the script and just when they were planning the dates, it didn’t work out with her. Furthermore, Mohit Suri said that since Malang has a big cast consisting of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and therefore, to get all the actors’ dates was an issue. Mohit dismissed reports of Kriti walking out of the film because he said that in order to work in Malang, she would have had to waste six months and therefore, she had to let go. “As a director, my job was to reach out to an actor. I did that, but then she also received offers for Housefull 4 and Panipat,” said Mohit, adding, “Kriti really wanted to do Malang, but she had to let go of it and choose other films instead.”

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu was earlier to be released on Valentine’s Day but the film’s release was preponed to February 7, 2020. Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri were earlier seen in Aashiqui 2 and fans can’t wait for the two to recreate their magic on screen yet again.

Credits :Times of India

