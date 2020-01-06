Malang New Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu starrer's trailer to be out today

Just a few hours before the trailer release, the makers of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu have released a new poster which looks interesting.

Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has been creating a strong buzz since the first look posters of the movie featuring the cast was out. While Aditya looked like a beast showing off his washboard abs, Disha looked like a stunning diva in the first look posters. Anil made the audience go gaga showing off his crazy laugh whereas Kunal showed a different fierce avatar of his in the posters. Recently, another poster featuring Aditya and Disha in which the two appear to be madly in love with and can’t get enough of each other was released.

Just a few hours ahead of the trailer, the makers have released another poster of Malang featuring Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal. In the poster, we can see the Aashiqui 2 actor and Disha giving an intense look, Kunal giving an angry look and Anil is showing off his evil laugh. The poster was shared by Anil Kapoor on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Sab Se Judaa, Khud Mein Malang! Trailer Out Today!" Fans have been intrigued about Malang since the posters were out.

Check out Malang's poster here:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. For the film, Aditya and Disha learned underwater action and did their stunts on their own. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020, to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Malang New Poster: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur lock lips as ‘two wild souls’ in love

Credits :Instagram

Read More