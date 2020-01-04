Malang New Poster: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur lock lips as ‘two wild souls’ in love

Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. Ahead of the trailer launch, a new poster released which showcases Disha and Aditya as two souls madly in love. Check it out.

A day back, stars of the upcoming film Malang, , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu shared their individual posters on social media from the film. Also, they announced the trailer launch date of Malang on January 6, 2020. Now, amidst all the buzz, Disha shared another intriguing poster with co-star Aditya that has surely left netizens in awe. In the poster, Disha and Aditya appear to be madly in love with and can’t get enough of each other.

Disha is seen sitting on Aditya’s shoulders while she leaned ahead to plant a sweet kiss on his lips. The two locked lips passionately in the new poster as they unleashed the madness of their love. Fans have been intrigued about Malang since yesterday as the first posters of Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal were dropped by the makers. In Aditya’s poster, we saw the actor flaunting his shirtless avatar in an angry pose. Disha took over the internet with her mesmerizing look in her poster.

(Also Read: Malang FIRST LOOK: Aditya Roy Kapur unleashes his madness as he goes shirtless and reveals trailer launch date)

Anil Kapoor’s poster showcased him in a fun-loving cop avatar while Kunal’s look left everyone excited for this upcoming flick. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. For the film, Aditya and Disha learned underwater action and did their stunts on their own. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020, to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Malang will not release on a Friday ahead of the Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More