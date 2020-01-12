Malang: Salman Khan lauds the Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani film's trailer; calls it 'jhakaas'

Salman Khan watches Malang's trailer and calls the Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer 'jhakaas'.

The makers of the Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang dropped the film's trailer on the internet a few days ago. The trailer gives a glimpse of the passionate love story between Aditya and Disha and exposes the former's character who gets his high by killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor's character looks equally fanatical with his peculiar laugh and Kunal Kemmu marks himself as an imposing character despite the short screen timing given in the trailer.

As the film's trailer hit the internet, many hailed Aditya's muscular body, the chemistry between him and Disha, Anil Kapoor's fanatical laugh and much more. Most recently, too reviewed Malang's trailer calling it 'jhakaas'. The actor took to his twitter handle and wrote, "Ouiii ma .... jhakaas trailerhttp://bit.ly/MalangOfficialTrailer …@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries." Coming from Salman Khan, the compliment surely fetches a few brownie points for the film.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. The film was initially declared to be out on February 14th but the date was preponed in order to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali film Aaj Kal starring rumoured exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is still basking in the success of his recent release Dabangg 3 and is gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2 releasing next year. The actor has recently announced his new venture titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali releasing on Eid 2021.

