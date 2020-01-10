Malang Song Chal Ghar Chalen: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's romantic track will leave you mesmerised

Chal Ghar Chalen featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur has been released and it will leave you awestruck. The intensity of Arijit Singh’s voice clubbed with lyrics of Sayed Quadri and the composition of Mithoon is bound to leave you mesmerized.

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu had created a stir among the audience since the posters of the movie was out. The trailer of the movie which was released recently has piqued the interest of the audiences. Disha and Adi can be seen turning up the heat with their intense love and sizzling chemistry in Malang whereas Anil's craziness and Kunal's intense avatar adds some spice to the trailer. The makers are now all set to release their first song, Chal Ghar Chalen featuring Disha and Aditya.

The teaser of the song was released yesterday on social media which made everyone eagerly wait for the song to be out. And now finally, the song has been released and it will leave you awestruck. The intensity of Arijit Singh’s voice clubbed with lyrics of Sayed Quadri and the composition of Mithoon is bound to leave you mesmerized. The two have delivered quite a few hits earlier, including Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend. Adi and Disha's chemistry is just beyond words. The two look stunning together. Chal Ghar Chalen reflects a thought which everyone will connect with and will touch your soul.

Check out Malang's song Chal Ghar Chalen here:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020.

