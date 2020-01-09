Malang Song Chal Ghar Chalen Teaser: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s soul stirring track to drop tomorrow

Starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. The first song, Chal Ghar Chalen’s teaser is out, and the track will be released tomorrow. Check it out.

Fans of and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rejoicing since the trailer of Malang dropped. The two popular stars can be seen turning up the heat with their intense love and sizzling chemistry in Malang. While the trailer left everyone awestruck, the first song Chal Ghar Chalen featuring Disha and Aditya is all set to drop tomorrow. The teaser of Chal Ghar Chalen dropped today in which we get to see Disha and Aditya’s happy and light moments together.

However, the dark side of their relationship also comes across as the teaser moves forward. At the beginning of the teaser, we get to Aditya in a red hoodie and towards the end, a bruised Adi is seen trying to help Disha get up. The intensity of Arijit Singh’s voice clubbed with lyrics of Sayed Quadri and the composition of Mithoon is bound to leave you mesmerized. The intensity of Aditya and Disha’s chemistry was also seen in the poster that Disha shared on Instagram.

In the poster, Disha is seen holding onto Aditya’s hand who seems to be overwhelmed with emotion. Disha captioned the poster as, “T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R. is all they ever wanted. #ChalGharChalen out tomorrow.” The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar; Krishan Kumar Luv Ranjan; Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman. Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in a different kind of role. Malang’s trailer impressed the fans as Aditya and Disha were seen in a never-seen-before-look. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check it out:

