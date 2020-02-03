Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani slays the dance floor with her killer moves and charismatic avatar

After teasing the fans with the stunning glimpses, the makers of Malang have finally released the song Hui Malang featuring Disha Patani in a glamorous avatar and it will blow up your mind.

Malang starring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu had created a buzz since the posters and trailer of the movie was out. Fans have been going gaga over the sizzling chemistry of Disha and Aditya in the trailer. The movie has already piqued the interest of the audiences upon the release of its trailer and amazing tracklist of songs including Malang title track, Humraah, Chal Ghar Chalen and others. The songs of Malang are already topping the chartbusters list.

Yesterday, Disha had revealed a glimpse of the next song, Hui Malang in which the actress looks mesmerizing in a black bralette and black skirt with knee-length black boots. The actress had revealed that the song will be out today. Today morning also Disha shared another hot glimpse of her from the song. The actress looks stunning in a white dress. After teasing the fans with the breathtaking glimpses, the makers have finally released the song and it will blow up your mind. Hui Malang is sung by Asees Kaur, and music is by Ved Sharma. Disha's stunning move and glamorous avatar in the song will for sure set the internet on fire.

Check out Hui Malang song here:

Talking about Malang, it happens to be a revenge story directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dark character in the movie while Disha portrays a grey character. Interestingly, while Disha will be collaborating with Aditya for the first time in the Mohit Suri directorial, the latter’s beast mode avatar in the trailer has also been making the heads turn.

