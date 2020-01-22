Malang song Humraah Teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani's chemistry will leave you in awe

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani go adventurous in the teaser of Malang's track Humraah.

Aditya Roy Kapur and set the temperatures soaring high ever since the makers shared a still from Malang, unveiling their first look in the Mohit Suri directorial. As seen in the trailer, Malang highlights the passionate love between Aditya and Disha's characters. Was their joint presence not enough to raise the heat in the town? that the actors have come up to set the silver screen ablaze with their love story in the film. Besides the millennial pair, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.

We already saw Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry in the track Chal Ghar Chale and now the makers have announced another romantic number from the film, titled Humraah. Just a while ago, the actress has shared a teaser of the song titled Humraah, unveiling that the song is to be out tomorrow. The teaser shows Aditya and Disha go on an adventure spree as they dip into the water, ride a buggy, go parasailing and more. Much like their underwater kissing scene that became a rage, we're sure the new track will fetch a number of views as well.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who seeks pleasure in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor gets into his cop mode to chase him. Going by the trailer, Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part.

Also Read: Disha Patani and her Malang co star Aditya Roy Kapur have a gala time with IG filters; Watch

Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love

Credits :Instagram

Read More